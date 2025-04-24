Cousins says Warriors-Rockets refs are ‘letting too much go'

Former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins believes the referees are letting too many calls go in the Warriors' playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

The first-round Western Conference matchup has been bruising so far, but Cousins is not a fan of how the refs are calling things on the court.

“It is getting a point where I think the refs are letting too much go,” Cousins told Michelle Beadle and Chandler Parsons on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back.” “As a fan and as a physical player myself, I enjoy this type of basketball. I think this is the foundation of basketball. It has always been a [part of the game]. I think in the past 10-15 years, we’ve kind of shied away from the physicality in basketball.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“That being said, there were some plays within the game that I thought the refs let go a little too much. There was one specific play where [Gary Payton II] tried to drive down the lane and went up for a dunk and completely got clipped. I think Steve [Kerr] called a timeout immediately after that. It was plays like that that stood out to me. You have to make those calls. Certain things you just can’t let go.”

"The refs are letting too much go." 😱



Boogie Cousins was never afraid of contact in the NBA, but (like Warriors fans) he thinks the Rockets' physicality should be put in check 👀



Agree?@boogiecousins | @MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/yElcWmw5rB — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 24, 2025

Houston’s physical and swarming defense has been causing issues for Steph Curry and the rest of Golden State’s offense in two games of the best-of-seven series. For the most part, the refs have not been calling many fouls despite the Rockets contesting every shot around the rim.

With Jimmy Butler sidelined with a pelvic contusion, Golden State struggled to get in an offensive rhythm in Game 2 as Houston brutalized them. The NBA officiating crew appears content to let the two teams trade blows, harkening back to previous generations of professional basketball, when teams could hand-check with impunity.

Even a more favorably officiated game would do little for the Warriors if they cannot devise a successful offensive strategy against the Rockets.

With Butler’s status uncertain for Game 3, the Warriors must get more offensive production out of their bench players. If not, no amount of favorable officiating will stop Houston from pulling out another win.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast