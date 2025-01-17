Warriors announce Dejan Milojević Brate Award to honor late assistant

The Warriors announced Friday they are introducing the Dejan Milojević Brate Award to honor Golden State’s heavily loved assistant coach who tragically passed away on Jan. 17, 2024 in Salt Lake City.

A year ago to the day of Milojević’s passing, the Warriors created the honor to recognize a team staffer who embodies Deki’s spirit and brotherhood within the franchise and the game of basketball.

“The Golden State Warriors announced the establishment of the Dejan Milojevic Brate Award, an annual honor recognizing a basketball operations staff member who embodies the spirit, dedication, and legacy of the late Dejan Milojevic,” the team said in a press release. “In Serbian, "brate" translates to ‘brother,’ symbolizing the camaraderie, loyalty, and connection Milojevic brought to everyone he worked with.

“Named in honor of Milojevic, who tragically passed away a year ago today in Salt Lake City at the age of 46, the award celebrates individuals who exemplify the qualities that defined his remarkable life and career. Recipients will be selected for their impactful contributions both on and off the court, their unwavering support of teammates and the organization, and their embodiment of key values such as mentorship, positivity, integrity, and community spirit.”

Milojević was cherished within the Warriors organization, the NBA and the greater basketball world.

But his impact on Golden State, in particular, left an unforgettable mark, and Milojević’s forever Warriors will continue honoring him the right way.

“Milojevic spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Warriors and was a member of the team's coaching staff during Golden State's run to the 2022 NBA Championship,” Golden State detailed. “Prior to joining the Warriors, Milojevic spent the 2021 season as head coach of KK Buducnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro and served as head coach for KK Mega Basket in Belgrade, Serbia, for eight seasons (2012-20).

“A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Milojevic enjoyed a 14-year international playing career and was named the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three times (2004-06). He is survived by his wife, Natasa, and two children, Nikola and Masa.”

The Warriors will announce the inaugural recipient of the Dejan Milojević Brate Award at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season. Golden State also pledged to annually donate to a Bay Area non-profit organization in Milojević’s honor.

