Warriors newcomer Melton explains his defensive ‘mantra'

New Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton loves to defend.

Melton, who signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract in July, spent the majority of his availability at Warriors Media Day sharing his joy about that end of the floor and how he intends to learn and fit in with his Golden State teammates.

“That's definitely my mentality. I love defense,” the sixth-year NBA veteran told reporters Monday. “I love playing defense. I love getting steals. I love getting stops. I feel like defense wins championships too. It's always been my mantra. That's who I am.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I usually guard Steph [Curry] and other guys in recent years, top players. Playing against guys like that and playing against teams like that is tough always.”

De'Anthony Melton really loves defense 😤 pic.twitter.com/TRhyTXz0Ex — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 30, 2024

Melton is a force on the perimeter. His presence naturally should relieve some strain off of Curry, who often is targeted by opposing offenses.

Melton averaged 1.6 steals per game during the 2023-24 NBA season and ranked sixth with 3.1 deflections per game. Tenacious defenders such as Draymond Green, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney likely will thrive with Melton on the floor, as the quartet always have active hands and feet for durations of shot clocks.

“It's going to be fun,” Melton said about fitting in with his Warriors teammates. “We've just got to probably not gamble as much and stay solid with each other. It's going to be fun. It's going to be intense, it's what we need.”

While he is known for defense, Melton averaged a career-high 11.1 points last season with 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He also shot a fair 36 percent on 3-point attempts and is a capable, quick ball-handler.

Melton is ready to be a two-way option in coach Steve Kerr’s evolving rotation. The veteran guard is excited to learn and contribute alongside players he long has admired from afar.

“Playing against the Warriors, you know you're going to have a track meet that day,” Melton recalled. “You'd better get some good sleep, get your stretches in because you'll be running.

Barring a later transaction, Melton won’t have to face Golden State outside of practice.

Instead, he is part of Dub Nation.

“I got to spend some time with Loon recently just playing pickup and stuff like that,” Melton added. “With Draymond, I'm definitely planning on picking his brain, everything like that. And my locker is right next to GP, so he's going to talk a lot to me.”

Melton might have signed a one-year deal, but he appears pleased to be a Warrior.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast