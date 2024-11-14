Melton to undergo tests for sprained ACL, timeline unknown

The Warriors' depth took a hit Thursday when the team announced that guard De'Anthony Melton sustained a sprained left ACL and will undergo further testing.

Melton will miss the Warriors' NBA Cup Group C play game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Chase Center. A timeline for his return will be provided later.

Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton has a sprained left ACL and will undergo further tests. He will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies and an update on his status will be provided when available. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 14, 2024

De’Anthony Melton, when healthy, has been a great fit next to Steph Curry on both sides of the ball



His injury is going to hurt the Warriors. The severity is yet to be determined https://t.co/ZRzoYKudj5 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 14, 2024

Melton has played in six of their 11 games in his first season with the Warriors and started two. He's averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 20.2 minutes.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract with the Warriors in the offseason, and he already has fit in nicely. In the last two games, he has earned starts alongside Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Melton has missed five games this season due to a lower back strain.

It's unclear who will take Melton's spot in the starting lineup, but Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters III have started games this season.

