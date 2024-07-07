Mavs invoke Canon Curry's viral Klay greeting in announcing deal

The Dallas Mavericks used some Canon Curry inspiration to announce Klay Thompson.

On Saturday, the former Warriors superstar guard was officially unveiled as the Mavericks’ newest player in a social media post that invoked Steph Curry’s son’s “Hello, Klay Thompson!” phrase.

Canon, in efforts to say hi to his father’s Splash Brother, first famously shouted the phrase at Thompson after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics in December 2022.

Canon just wanted to say hi to Klay 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/6SrSP2W5HD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

After 13 years with Golden State, the 34-year-old will have a new NBA home where he will look to continue to add to his historic NBA career, highlighted by four NBA championships and five All-Star appearances.

Teammates since 2011, Thompson and Curry's playing days came well before Canon's birth in 2018. In total, the Splash Brothers featured in 666 games alongside one another.

Now in Dallas, Canon will have to wait for Thompson to make his Chase Center return to say hello again.

