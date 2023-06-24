CP3 trade increases Warriors' championship odds for 2023-24

Chris Paul will be playing in the Bay for the 2023-24 NBA season after the Warriors acquired the veteran from the Washington Wizards in a trade that sent Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks the other way.

While many are dissecting whether the Paul trade makes Golden State better, the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, say that the Warriors are one of the favorites to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy next season.

Before Golden State traded for the 38-year-old point guard, PointsBet had the team's odds of being champions at +1400. However, with Paul in the mix, the Warriors' odds have jumped to +1100.

The Warriors leaped over the Philadephia 76ers, whose odds are +1200, and now only the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets have better odds of being champions next season.

Paul will have an opportunity to play alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and presumably Draymond Green, should he re-sign, to have a crack at winning a title.

"Excited," Paul said when asked about the trade to the Warriors. "I got that question, I don't know how many times already, so I'm really excited."

RELATED: Warriors' Podziemski confident he can be triple-double player

Paul only has two more seasons on his current contract, so the Warriors could be his last shot at winning an NBA title and it seems his presence gives Golden State a good chance to dethrone the Nuggets.

Editor's Note: PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast