Potential 2025 top pick says Podz was his favorite USA Select teammate

After just one year in the NBA, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski already has earned praise from his teammates and the media for his confidence off the court and talent on the floor.

Now, Podziemski is receiving compliments from other upcoming peers, including one of the NBA's top draft prospects.

Incoming Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg is the top-rated high school recruit in the 2024 class and likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Last weekend, Flagg joined Podziemski and Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis among those training with Team USA as it practiced for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the ESPYs red carpet Thursday, a reporter asked Flagg about his favorite player to suit up with on the USA Select Team.

"I'd probably say Brandin -- I don't know how to say his name -- Brandin Podziemski from the Warriors," Flagg answered, "just because he plays at such a good pace and he plays the right way."

Cooper Flagg said Podz was his favorite player to play with during the Team USA scrimmages pic.twitter.com/WdMapsPeyH — terry (@terryworst) July 12, 2024

Aside from his difficulty with pronouncing Podziemski -- which is understandable -- Flagg clearly doesn't have many issues with the 2024 All-Rookie First Team guard. The Santa Clara product's leadership on the USA Select Team was evident, and it paired well with Flagg's natural talent.

Unfortunately for Warriors fans, this isn't a duo they can expect to see together at Chase Center anytime soon. Flagg currently is a massive favorite to be the first player taken in next year's NBA Draft, so it's unlikely Golden State will be in a position to draft him, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Regardless, it's another big compliment for Podziemski as he looks to continue growing into an impact contributor for the Warriors.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast