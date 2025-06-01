How NBA's conference finals were full of Warriors' 2020 draft ties

The 2025 NBA Finals have been set, with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder representing the Western Conference, and the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers coming out of the Eastern Conference. Each team took different paths to get here.

The Thunder made their first Finals appearance since a young Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden led them there in 2012. The Pacers’ run has been 25 years in the making, last getting this far in 2000 behind the duo of Reggie Miller and Jalen Rose. To do so, Indiana and Oklahoma City had to get through a conference finals with a whole ton of ties to the 2020 NBA Draft, one in which the Warriors can’t escape, five years later.

It all starts with the team the Thunder took down in five games. The Minnesota Timberwolves won just 19 games in the 2019-20 season, two seasons after being the No. 8 seed under Tom Thibodeau behind a trio of Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins (hey, more Warriors ties!) and Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota with the top pick in the draft made Anthony Edwards its new face of the franchise, and Ant-Man already has become one of the faces of the entire NBA at 23 years old.

Edwards is a dog whose bite matches his bark, a bona fide superstar who backs up his words. Part of that he credits to Warriors coach Steve Kerr for the way he pushed him in his pre-draft workout when Golden State was selecting one spot behind Minnesota. Kerr knew Edwards wanted to soon enough be mentioned with the greats like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, but how he attacked his workout was nothing compared to those two. The taste of defeat in the conference finals for a second straight year will sit with Edwards for the time being, though the Timberwolves obviously already have gotten everything a franchise hopes for in having the No. 1 pick.

In technical terms, the Timberwolves made two more picks five years ago, taking Aleksej Pokusevski (No. 17) and Daniel Oturu (No. 33). Neither ever wore a Timberwolves jersey. Pokusevski was traded to the Thunder, and Oturu was sent to the LA Clippers.

They did bring in one more player, Leandro Bolmaro, with the No. 23 pick as part of a three-team trade, but this point is all about what happened five picks later. The Los Angeles Lakers originally drafted Jaden McDaniels, but in the same three-team trade that involved Pokusevski and Bolmaro, the Timberwolves traded for McDaniels from the Thunder.

Like that, the Timberwolves added two players in the 2020 draft who are starters on a team that made back-to-back conference finals, one who is an All-NBA player and another who is an All-Defensive player. Yet they still aren’t the winners of the draft five years ago when it comes to these conference finals.

Their victors, the Thunder, have owned a wealth of draft picks that go deeper than Cat Stevens’ first cut. It’s not like OKC crushed this draft on its road back to the Finals.

The Great Poku Experiment brought social media buzz and not much else. They first had the No. 25 pick, Immanuel Quickley, that was sent to the New York Knicks, and also in a sense had the McDaniels pick on paper. The Thunder acquired two players in the second round, and those selections didn’t amount to any results.

Then there’s the No. 49 pick. The team was the Philadelphia 76ers, and the player they landed on was Isaiah Joe. But his time in Philly was only two seasons for a total of 96 games, averaging 3.7 points with a 34.9 3-point percentage. The 76ers waived him on Oct. 13, 2022. The Thunder then signed him three days later for a total of $6 million over three seasons.

Joe last July signed a four-year, $48 million deal as a key cog in the Thunder’s machine. They developed a 6-foot-5 guard into someone who has shot 42.3 percent on threes for them the last three seasons and averaged a career-high 10.2 points per game. The Warriors were on the clock one spot ahead of Joe being selected by the Sixers.

Golden State grabbed point guard Nico Mannion, who played one season in a Warriors jersey and has spent his time playing in Italy since his rookie year. Just three picks after taking Mannion, the Warriors went with a shooter who was a project everywhere else in Justinian Jessup, and he’s still yet to play an NBA game.

Back in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have only one player on their roster drafted in 2020. Precious Achiuwa originally was drafted by the Miami Heat 20th overall, traded to the Toronto Raptors one year later, and then wound up in New York as part of a deal that saw the Knicks send Quickley up north.

But the Knicks, as they somehow always do whether they’re good or bad, will find their way back into this story.

This year’s conference finals featured the NBA MVP (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) and the two best players from the 2020 draft. The top dog from the draft is Edwards, however, Tyrese Haliburton has made his case.

Haliburton wasn’t a top three, five or 10 pick in the draft. He barely remained in the lottery before being taken by the Sacramento Kings at No. 12. While he was more than one team’s loss, including the Kings after trading him to the Pacers in a package highlighted by Domantas Sabonis, Haliburton would have been the perfect Warrior.

And he isn’t the Pacers’ lone win, looking back at a bizarre draft.

Now it’s time for the Knicks to re-enter the conversation. Thoughts of Obi Toppin hammering home East Bay Dunks at Madison Square Garden didn’t translate to stardom. He started only 15 games and averaged 7.0 points in three seasons with the Knicks after being drafted No. 8 overall, but Toppin now has settled into his own the past two seasons as a Pacer, scoring 20 points in a critical Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

Aaron Nesmith tallied 16 minutes for the Boston Celtics against the Warriors in the 2022 Finals, with the majority coming in garbage time of a Game 2 blowout loss for Boston. He was an afterthought when that next offseason, the Celtics traded him to the Pacers for one season of Malcolm Brogdon. Yes, Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year for the Celtics that season, but has played 63 games between two teams since.

Meanwhile, Nesmith, the No. 14 pick in the 2020 draft, has turned into the Pacers’ starting small forward, giving them three players from the lottery of five years ago. The Timberwolves’ duo of Edwards and McDaniels is hard to beat. The Pacers came out of the 2020 draft with only Cassius Stanley (No. 54 overall), and now have a trio of Haliburton, Toppin and Nesmith that made two straight conference finals before the franchise’s first trip to the Finals in 25 years, giving them an edge that’s hard to argue against.

Everything is circular. There’s only one way for all this to end, bringing it back to the Warriors.

The story has been told enough: The Warriors chose James Wiseman at No. 2 overall, and let’s just say it didn’t work out. The Wiseman era was interrupted by injuries, sure. The Warriors won a championship without him, and the results spoke for themselves when he did play.

Wiseman was traded to the Detroit Pistons the next season and spent all of last year there. He played a career-high 63 games in 2023-24, but then was looking for his third team while still 23 years old at the time. The Pacers inked him at the opening of free agency, and Wiseman lasted one game on his newest team – to no fault of his own.

Another injury wiped out another full season. Wiseman scored six points in the first quarter of the Pacers’ season opener, and then … snap! Wiseman slowly collapsed to center court in Detroit after missing a three. He tore his Achilles, ending his season, and the Pacers traded him to the Raptors at this season’s deadline in exchange for a trade exception.

After all that, Wiseman has a chance to technically be the one and only two-time champion from the Class of 2020 in seasons he played a combined four minutes and 28 seconds. For all that he’s endured, Wiseman deserves the good fortune of a possible Pacers championship and a second ring to wear if they win and choose to award him one.

