Texans' Stroud channels Curry's mindset after throwing interceptions

Everybody wants to be like Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

Even Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud mentioned the mentality of Golden State’s nine-time All-NBA point guard as a source of inspiration after a rough performance.

Steph Curry 🤝 C.J. Stroud pic.twitter.com/tfe8nK9heS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Man, Steph Curry don’t ever stop shooting,” Stroud told reporters postgame. “So I’m going to keep letting it ride. I don’t got no shame in my game. I Definitely got to be smarter. No confidence is taken away from me. I’m going to keep shooting it. I’m going to keep letting it fly.”

Stroud threw a career-high three interceptions in the Texans’ sloppy 21-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, a rare shaky performance from the new face of Houston’s franchise.

However, Stroud didn’t let his turnovers dictate his overall play, as the Ohio State product still managed to complete 27 of 37 passes for 336 yards and two much-needed scores.

Stroud is arguably the best rookie out of the 2023 NFL Draft class.

And just like Curry did before his first of nine NBA All-Star appearances, Stroud is experiencing growing pains early in his career.

Fortunately, like the four-time NBA champion, Stroud continues to develop with the trust and excitement of an entire organization behind him.

If Stroud continues to channel his inner Curry, he’ll have the career he and the Texans dream of with much success.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast