Chris Paul receives rousing ‘CP3' chants from Dub Nation in Warriors debut

Did you ever think you'd see the day, Dub Nation?

In the third quarter of the Warriors' season opener against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Chase Center, veteran guard Chris Paul drew a foul driving to the basket, as he's done countless times over his 19-year NBA career.

Only this time was different. He was wearing a Warriors uniform. And as Paul stared at the basket between free-throw attempts, the sellout crowd of passionate Warriors fans began chanting, "CP3! CP3! CP3!"

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

CP3 chants at Chase 🗣️



pic.twitter.com/TQNRwjrqe7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

That had to be an odd moment for both Paul and Warriors fans alike, the two sworn rivals who united this offseason in Golden State's blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards.

Through three quarters Tuesday night, Paul tallied 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting to go along with eight assists and six rebounds. He tallied 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in the third quarter alone.

Warriors fans also gave Paul a warm welcome to the Bay when he was announced as one of the team’s starters alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney before the game.

Paul now has started in all 1,215 NBA games he's played in since being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. His role might change in the coming days as Draymond Green works his way back from a left ankle sprain. But if Tuesday night is any indication, Paul will fit in seamlessly with the Warriors' second unit.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast