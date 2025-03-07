Mully believes Warriors are ‘legitimate threat' to reach West finals

Chris Mullin is convinced that the Warriors can make a deep NBA playoff run after another gritty comeback win.

In the aftermath of Thursday’s 121-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors legend expressed his confidence in the rejuvenated Golden State squad.

“What I’ve watched since Jimmy Butler has gotten here, they are a legitimate threat to get to the Western Conference finals,” Mullin told Bonta Hill and Zena Keita Thursday on “Warriors Postgame Live.” “The reason being Bonta, I would say the same thing about the [Oklahoma City Thunder] who have dominated this Western Conference. But I don’t think there are a lot of teams that feel outmatched in a seven-game series, that there’s not something they can do to compete with that team…

“What I’ve seen with Jimmy Butler is such a drastic change. You get them in a proper matchup, and they have time to prepare, and I feel confident they can win at least two rounds in the playoffs.”

Since adding Butler via a multi-team trade with the Miami Heat, the Warriors are 9-2 and racing up the Western Conference standings. Of the two losses during that span, one was without Butler, so there’s plenty of optimism that Golden State can be a title contender again.

While things are never certain in the highly competitive Western Conference, there are more reasons to believe.

Butler’s presence has freed up Steph Curry, who is averaging 30.3 points per game since the trade. Most critically, the 35-year-old has helped the Warriors remain competitive during non-Curry minutes. These two factors have been the main catalysts for the resurgence.

Up next, the Warriors face a daunting seven-game homestand that will highly impact their postseason positioning. With the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, among others, coming to Chase Center, Golden State is staring down its toughest stretch since Butler joined the franchise.

Don’t be surprised if Butler continues to elevate his teammates and push Golden State farther up the Western Conference standings, with the playoffs only a few weeks away.

