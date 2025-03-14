Chuck's halftime bet on Kings backfires after Warriors' win

Charles Barkley is going to take shots at the Warriors whenever he can, but the TNT analyst's halftime guarantee about the Sacramento Kings on Thursday certainly aged poorly.

After Golden State's 23-point lead midway through the second quarter at Chase Center dissolved to a 10-point advantage by the break, Barkley was willing to put money on a Sacramento comeback.

"I'm not even worried about it. Sacramento Kings, they're going to win this game," Barkley told his fellow "Inside the NBA" panelists. "All they've got to do is take care of the ball."

When Barkley was told the Warriors at that point were 12-1 when Jimmy Butler plays, he confidently responded that wouldn't be the case against the Kings.

"Well, they're going to be 12-2," Barkley said. "How about that?"

The Barkley Curse struck again tonight in San Francisco 😂 pic.twitter.com/ftIoK3GHK1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 14, 2025

Barkley very quickly found out about "that," but not before Shaquille O'Neal pulled out wads of cash and tossed them onto the desk to put money against his claim.

While Sacramento made it close, pulling within four points of Golden State in the third quarter, the Warriors ultimately roared ahead for a blowout 130-104 win. Star point guard Steph Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 career 3-pointers, and forward Draymond Green led the Warriors and tied the game-high with 23 points.

Barkley, meanwhile, added one more failed Warriors prediction to his résumé.

