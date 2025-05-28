Warriors to host annual California Classic; Kings not included

The Warriors are hosting the seventh annual California Classic Summer League at Chase Center -- without the team that plays in the state’s capital city.

Golden State is hosting the summer league event in San Francisco for the third time from July 5 to 8, featuring games between the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs. The Kings, who hosted the first California Classic in 2018 at their Golden 1 Center, aren’t participating.

California Classic returns to Chase Center on July 5 & 6!



Catch games between the @warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat & San Antonio Spurs, and come early to attend our Thrive City fan fest for live entertainment & more.



Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM



🤝 @carmax pic.twitter.com/9bYB7iQ4Tv — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) May 28, 2025

Though the Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson reported Wednesday that the Kings will host the 2026 edition of the California Classic. Golden State and Sacramento seemingly will alternate as hosts for the foreseeable future.

The Sacramento Kings will not participate in this year's California Classic, which is returning to its original format as a single-site event to be hosted July 5, 6 & 8 at Chase Center. Sources tell me the event will return to Golden 1 Center next summer. https://t.co/CM0m2COiAU — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) May 28, 2025

Golden State will face Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, and San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. The Warriors also will play the Heat on Monday, July 8, at a time to be announced. Fans can attend the first two days of play, and games on July 8 only will be broadcast.

Dub Nation will have the chance to see potential contributors for next season’s team. Several members of the 2024-25 Warriors – Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Pat Spencer, Jackson Rowe, Kevin Knox, Yuri Collins and Reece Beekman – participated in last summer’s California Classic.

The Warriors hold the No. 41 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 25. Whomever they draft likely will participate in the California Classic.

