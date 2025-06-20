Steph Curry wasn't on the court at Chase Center on Thursday night, but that didn't prevent an appearance of the Warriors superstar's patented "Night night" celebration during the Golden State Valkyries' thrilling 88-77 comeback win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Brandin Podziemski, who has been a prominent supporter of the Bay Area's first WNBA franchise, busted out the iconic celebration late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win.

Podz hit the night night celly 😂 pic.twitter.com/qwflv7VTgj — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 20, 2025

Podziemski broke out the "Night night" after Valkyries guard Veronica Burton drilled a step-back jumper to put Golden State up 87-77 in with 36.1 seconds remaining.

That wasn't the only trolling Podziemski did while sitting courtside on Thursday night, as the Warriors guard jumped out of his seat with animated gesture directed toward Clark after the Fever star was called for a travel.

Not Brandin Podziemski clowning Caitlin Clark for the travel 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KA770MwZWP — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) June 20, 2025

Clark struggled in her Bay Area debut, scoring just 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting, including going 0 for 7 from beyond the arc, opening the door for a valiant Valkyries comeback and plenty of opportunities for Podziemski to demonstrate his fierce support of the Bay Area's WNBA squad.

Podziemski appeared to be having fun regardless of the action on the court, even helping the Chase Center staff by manning the t-shirt cannon at one point during a timeout.

Brandin Podziemski is currently in charge of the T-shirt cannon pic.twitter.com/WvDArHABue — Matt Lively (@mattblively) June 20, 2025

The Warriors guard even did his part to pump up a sell-out crowd that already has turned Chase Center into one of the WNBA's best homecourt advantages despite the franchise being in its first season.

Brandin Podziemski might legitimately be the biggest Valkyries fan pic.twitter.com/V9ShChWYWZ — Matt Lively (@mattblively) June 20, 2025

While Podziemski typically is used to receiving the love from fans inside Chase Center, it was clear the young guard relished the opportunity to be the one cheering on others in his own building.

