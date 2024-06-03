Chennedy Carter seemingly claps back at Draymond's ‘enforcer' comment

Chennedy Carter has fired back.

After Draymond Green called out the WNBA’s Indiana Fever for needing to protect each other, specifically basketball superstar Caitlin Clark after Carter delivered a hard foul on the No. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Sky guard seemingly responded to the Warriors’ forward's comments with a post on X -- the site formerly known as Twitter.

we grown asf & y’all talking about enforcer 😂 man gtfoh , hoop or shut up …. — H O L L Y W O O D 🛬 (@ChennedyCarter) June 2, 2024

Carter’s post is a subtle but obvious diss toward Green and the comment he made about her flagrant-1 foul on Clark from Indiana and Chicago's matchup over the weekend.

In an Instagram comment section after the Fever’s 71-70 win over the Sky, in which Clark finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists after enduring the hard contact, Green said, “Indiana better go invest in an enforcer… FAST!”

Green, of course, was referring to Carter’s questionable foul, in which Clark’s teammates didn’t -- from a viewer’s standpoint -- stick up for her like many felt was necessary.

The WNBA confirmed that Chennedy Carter’s foul on Caitlin Clark from yesterday’s game has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1, per @alexaphilippou.pic.twitter.com/o7QzaFRkL5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 2, 2024

Had Steph Curry or Klay Thompson been hit hard to the ground, one could imagine Green’s role in the aftermath.

Carter, who was selected No. 4 by the Atlanta Dream in the 2020 WNBA Draft, has a history of altercations in the WNBA.

In 2021, she threatened to fight her Atlanta teammate Courtney Williams during a matchup with the Las Vegas Aces. She ultimately would be suspended by Atlanta for “conduct detrimental to the team.” (h/t New York Post’s Matt Ehalt)

Carter also would run into trouble after being traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022, as she was benched and cut in 2023 for “poor conduct.”

Former Sparks coach and NBA sharpshooter Derek Fisher would call Los Angeles’ acquisition of Carter a “mistake.”

Instead of ignoring an observation that didn’t concern her from Golden State’s two-way icon -- who has totaled 150 technical fouls and 19 ejections throughout his storied career -- Carter appears to have added fuel to some flames with Green.

Notably, Green didn’t formally mention Carter’s name in his comment.

