Why Hield believes ‘fun' Warriors fit has been successful so far

The Warriors’ partnership with sharpshooter Buddy Hield has worked out great during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Judging by Golden State’s record and roster, the nine-year veteran couldn't fit in better

“Fit and situation,” Hield said about his Warriors success Tuesday on “The Jim Rome Show.” “Also getting the recognition, but also playing for a team that wants to emphasize the 3-ball complements my movement.”

.@buddyhield on why he fits in so well with the @Warriors.

Hield surprisingly leads Golden State with 21.9 points per game. Unsurprisingly, though, is his his elite 3-point shooting.

Hield is shooting 50.0 percent from range on 9.4 attempts per game; his highest percentage (43.1) came during the 2017-18 season for the Sacramento Kings.

As the Warriors, 6-1, enter Wednesday’s big-time game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Hield’s production is a major reason why Golden State is upbeat and competitive.

“Life has been fun,” Hield said. “Everybody’s been open arms. From Steve [Kerr] to Steph [Curry] to Draymond [Green] to the whole organization, I couldn’t be more happy to be here.”

Hield’s off-ball movement and 3-point prowess are exactly what Golden State needed after losing longtime sharpshooter Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks this past offseason.

Kerr, in particular, is grateful for Hield's presence on the perimeter.

“For most players in the league, fit is everything and this is a great fit in our system. He’s perfect for what we needed…. He’s bringing joy to the gym every single day. Everyone loves Buddy.”



Steve Kerr on Buddy Hield (via @WillardAndDibs)



🎧 https://t.co/xCCL55AWt0 pic.twitter.com/aceqblsEdG — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 5, 2024

Hield has been doing homework for his current role for a long time -- dating back to his collegiate days.

“I’ve watched these guys all my career,” Hield, an Oklahoma alum, said about the Warriors. “In college, I’d go to [Warriors] games when they came in town to Oklahoma and watch them play. I studied them. I’ve always wanted to play in that kind of system that they apply to the game.”

Hield was a Sooner between the 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons. Then, battles between the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder were common and local at Paycom Center, and Curry and Thompson’s shooting was evolving the game.

In fact, Hield attributed a major moment in his life to Curry’s transcendence.

“I always tell everybody, ‘If it weren’t for Steph Curry, I probably wouldn’t have been drafted with the sixth pick for my shooting,’ ” Hield said. “I’m just happy to be here, and I’m glad to keep building.”

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Hield No. 6 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. His NBA journey has been long and turbulent, but the Warriors fit Hield like a glove.

