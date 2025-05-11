Hield uses angelic declaration to detail Steph's value to Warriors

There are plenty of superlatives to describe Steph Curry's NBA greatness.

While some, like ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, often describe the Warriors sharpshooter as the "greatest shooter God ever created," or even the "closest thing to a God-like figure," Curry's teammate, Buddy Hield, offered perhaps the most eloquent Curry praise yet.

Speaking to reporters after Golden State's 102-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday at Chase Center, Hield was asked if he, as an elite marksman himself, feels any pressure to try and replicate what Curry can do on the court.

"If you're coming in thinking you've got to, like, fill his role, you're crazy because he does so much for his team," Hield said. "Trust me, everybody would like to do it, but he's touched by an angel. He's touched by God. He's blessed. He's Steph Curry, man. He's always supportive, always there, talking to the guys...I'm getting the Steph rules right now. And I told him, I see what you go through. But it's fun."

Well put.

Curry suffered a left hamstring strain in the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Timberwolves, and has missed the previous two games, both Golden State losses, as he continues to work his way back to the court. The Warriors reportedly are targeting a Game 6 return for Curry -- that is, if they can win one of the next two contests and force a Game 6 next Sunday at Chase Center.

If Curry truly is "blessed" and "touched by God," those angelic healing properties certainly would come in handy right about now.

