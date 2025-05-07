Hield hilariously blames Butler for embarrassing Game 1 shorts mix-up

Another NBA playoff win for the Warriors, another postgame banter session from Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler.

This time, Hield got ahead of Butler after an embarrassing mistake to start Golden State's 99-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at Target Center, after somehow starting the Western Conference semifinals matchup wearing the wrong shorts.

Buddy Hield started the game in the wrong shorts, so he had to run back to the locker room and change 😅 pic.twitter.com/8AxoDdBkLK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

One minute into the first quarter, Minnesota's bench pointed out to the refs that Hield's shorts featured a blue trim, rather than the gold trim on the rest of Golden State's uniforms. Hield had to run to the locker room to change, further delaying a game that already had started late due to the long runtime of the Indiana Pacers' thrilling win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Before Butler, who loves to tease Hield, could make fun of him for the mistake that earned the Warriors a delay of game after the win, Hield put all of the blame on his teammate.

"Jimmy switched it out," Hield joked during their joint postgame press conference. "That was Jimmy's fault. Jimmy switched it out, and that's what happened. So I was looking for my shorts and I thought it was the right ones. He said, 'Yo, put these on.' "

"That's what you're going with?" an incredulous Butler responded.

"Yeah, I'm going with it was Jimmy's fault," Hield continued. "His locker's next to my locker. I was looking for my shorts ... I put them on, they look just alike. Got a fine for it. So it's cool, but it's Jimmy's fault. Blame Jimmy."

Buddy blames Jimmy for his wardrobe malfunction to start tonight's game 😅 pic.twitter.com/zdaNNS8hYh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2025

Dub Nation certainly wouldn't be surprised if Butler actually did switch out Hield's shorts, as the pair love to give each other a hard time. It's unclear what type of fine -- if any -- Hield might face for the uniform violation, but the NBA is known to penalize players' pockets for any deviation from the league's guidelines.

Despite the early mishap, Hield went on to score a game-high 24 points with five 3-pointers in the road victory after sharpshooter Steph Curry exited early with a hamstring injury. And before Game 2 on Thursday, he might want to keep an eye on Butler in the locker room.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast