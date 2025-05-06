Hield shares how wholesome relationship with Butler evolved

Jimmy Butler has been a revelation for the Warriors since he arrived in the Bay at the NBA trade deadline, but his hilarious interactions with teammate Buddy Hield have been a welcome addition as well.

From taking joking shots at each other in postgame press conferences to trolling one another on social media, Butler and Hield are the iconic duo Dub Nation never knew it needed.

"I knew of him, but I was a big fan of Jimmy [before he came to the Warriors]," Hield told Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" the day after his epic Game 7 performance against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. "I've always loved Jimmy. My mom loves Jimmy. I just loved the way he competes and he carries himself, man. That was big.

"And I just knew that when he came here, it was going to be easy to get along with him. That's what I love about him. He's a great connector, he's a great team guy. And off the court, he's a great guy that I hang out with. He invited me to his house. We go to dinner. He takes care of me, man."

The pair's comical chemistry was on display after Sunday's big win, when Hield introduced Butler to the media for his press conference in a funny back-and-forth.

These two will never let each other rest 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gz3cSltug2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 5, 2025

It seems to be a match made in heaven. And the humorous banter appears to be a direct reflection of the good vibes in the Warriors' locker room -- a good sign as Golden State looks to make a deep NBA playoff run.

