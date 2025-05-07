Hield declares himself ‘Batman' after sparking Warriors' Game 1 win

The Warriors' Gotham analogy to describe their team dynamic is becoming a tad complicated.

First, Jimmy Butler was the Robin to Steph Curry's Batman, then Buddy Hield attempted to insert himself as Alfred.

Now, after his five 3-pointers helped lead Golden State to a 99-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Hield jokingly declared himself the new Batman in light of Curry's hamstring injury.

"I'm Batman today," Hield proclaimed to reporters alongside Butler. "I saved the day. [Jimmy] is still Robin."

Beforehand, Draymond Green praised Butler and Hield for elevating their play after Curry left the game in the second quarter. Hield led all players with 24 points and a plus-22, while Butler contributed 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

"Robin turned into Batman ... Alfred turned into Robin," Green, whose role in the metaphor remains unclear, explained in his presser.

Hield evidently wanted to one-up Butler amid their ongoing back-and-forth, which hasn't shown signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Butler, meanwhile, desired to maintain the status quo in the developing Warriors cinematic universe.

"I'm still Robin, and Steph is still Batman," Butler replied after Hield's flamboyant claim, "and [Buddy] is still who he is.

"But you had another good game, man," he concluded with a pat on Hield's shoulder.

And that wasn't even the full story of this duo's shenanigans during an all-time postgame presser.

Nevertheless, with a major question mark around Curry's injury status, the Warriors might need several Batmans to rise to the occasion throughout this series.

