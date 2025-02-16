Hield ‘disappointed' in NBA 3-point contest runner-up finish

SAN FRANCISCO – It might be a silly 3-point shootout to some. Not to Buddy Hield.

Despite a career-best performance in the first round of the 2025 Starry 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend Saturday night in San Francisco, Hield came up just short against Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro.

He placed second in the annual event with 23 points, just one point shy of Herro’s 24.

“Tough one,” Hield said after the contest. “Bad start. It's all good. Bad start, though.”

Hield explained that he didn’t know what Herro’s score was in the final round. He missed all five shots in his opening rack, and his first make didn’t come until his eighth attempt. He started to heat up, but it was too late. He had to make all shots on his final rack. First one, splash. Second, splash. Third, splash. Fourth, just off the mark. Final shot, the money ball, splash.

After the competition, Hield tried to stay positive while describing what it was like to compete in the event in the Bay Area. But then his competitive spirit kicked in.

“It felt great,” Hield said. “I'm just disappointed I lost.”

Hield had 31 points in the first round – the most of any of his opponents – and was one of three finalists advancing to the next round, alongside Herro and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.

He had clear homecourt advantage as the Chase Center crowd cheered him on one splash at a time. Hield has called Chase Center home for 55 games this season. As expected, he received a loud ovation during introductions, but there was one opponent whose welcome surpassed his. And for good reason.

Milwaukee Bucks star and uberly proud Oakland native Damian Lillard was introduced last and greeted with a deafening ovation. But when Lillard, who’s won the past two 3-point competitions and was looking for a three-peat, was eliminated in the first round, it was easy for the home crowd to choose who they were rooting for to win it all.

“It means a lot,” Hield told reporters at All-Star Media Day on Saturday morning of competing in the arena he plays in. “Being in San Francisco, playing for the Warriors, being with your home fanbase, to experience that, I'm just happy to be here.

“Hopefully, there's going to be a lot of energy tonight.”

And there was.

The end result wasn’t what he wanted, but he still cherished the chance to participate in a special moment for the Bay Area.

“It was good, great vibes,” he said. “All-Star Weekend is great, being able to compete. Fans love it, and it hasn’t been here in 25 years, so I'm glad to be part of it.”

As far as what’s next for Hield, he’ll head back home to the Bahamas for a mental reset before fully turning his attention to the season as the new-look Warriors get ready to make a second-half push to the playoffs.

