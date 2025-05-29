Warriors announce Podz underwent surgery on left shooting wrist

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent successful debridement surgery on his left shooting wrist Tuesday in Los Angeles, the team announced.

He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp in October.

Debridement surgery is a procedure where damaged, dead or infected tissue is removed from a wound to promote healing. It's unclear when he first had issues with his wrist, and the Warriors never announced a wrist injury for Podziemski, who suffered a broken nose, an abdominal injury and a back injury last season.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Podziemski became a key part of coach Steve Kerr's rotation toward the end of the 2024-25 regular season. The 22-year-old started the final 23 games for Golden State, averaging 15.6 points on 46.2-percent shooting from the field and 43.1 percent from 3-point range, with 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.1 minutes.

But the young guard struggled mightily throughout Golden State's postseason run, shooting just 36.4 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from downtown in 32.1 minutes through 12 games (11 starts).

The Warriors announced last week that young guard Moses Moody also underwent successful surgery to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) in his right thumb. Moody underwent the procedure in Los Angeles and, like Podziemski, is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of training camp.

It appears Steph Curry might not have been the only one banged up during the Warriors' playoff push.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast