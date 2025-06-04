Podz shares wholesome parallel for Steph's Warriors mentorship

In his two seasons with the Warriors, Brandin Podziemski has made a clear effort to be an understudy to Steph Curry, one of the NBA's greatest point guards ever.

After all, during Podziemski's rookie season in 2023, Curry likened Podziemski to "the annoying little brother who asks questions all the time."

Naturally, that begs a follow-up question in this familial metaphor, as Kay Adams posed to Podziemski during Tuesday's episode of "Up and Adams."

Does that make Curry the "annoying big brother?"

Not in Podziemski's eyes; he delegated that role to either Buddy Hield or Jimmy Butler. Instead, Podziemski has a different parallel in mind for the 16-year NBA veteran Curry.

"Steph's just kind of like one of those wise uncles that just sits around in a rocking chair and just has a bunch of knowledge and wisdom and is good at a lot of things, but doesn't say much unless it needs to be said," Podziemski explained to Adams.

It's hard to argue with that comparison for Curry, who effectively has been there, done that with every situation imaginable in the NBA.

Regardless of your preferred analogy for their relationship, Curry certainly has acted as a beneficial mentor for Podziemski, who is set up to be a key leader in Golden State when its star eventually departs.

