Podz shares comical theory for Post's 3-point prowess vs. Bucks

Second-year Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski hilariously revealed the methodology behind rookie center Quinten Post’s recent hot stretch, where he has made 9 of 16 3-pointers over his last three games.

After Golden State’s 125-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Podziemski explained how Post’s girlfriend, Marice, has helped the 7-footer shine.

"I think he's playing well because his girlfriend is with us on the trip,” Podziemski told the "Warriors Postgame Live" crew. “I think she’s letting him play well.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I think he's playing well because his girlfriend is with us on the trip." Brandin Podziemski reveals the secret to Quinten Post's sharp shooting tonight 😂



[image or embed] — Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) February 10, 2025 at 7:54 PM

The Warriors need Marice around more often.

Post has flourished over Golden State’s current road trip. He posted 18 points, three rebounds and two assists against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday and 13 points, four rebounds and an assist in Milwaukee on Monday.

The rookie, to Podziemski’s surprise, even hit a side-step triple.

“He’s been big -- side-step [3-pointer] from a 5-man, you don’t really see that much,” Podziemski added. “I love his energy. I love how he knows the game. He has a little European style to him, [and he] understands how to dribble, pass, shoot and play alongside our guys. And that’s why you’ve seen him start so many times.

“Although he came off the bench today, he played really well.”

Post has stepped up for the Warriors as continues to make his minutes count. After being selected No. 52 overall out of Boston College by Golden State in the 2024 NBA Draft, it took Post time to find opportunities, but it’s clear he is making a push to stay in coach Steve Kerr’s rotation.

After the game, Post appeared to confirm Podziemski's theory.

"I love my girlfriend, so it's awesome to have her here," Post told reporters when asked about Podziemski's comments. "Sure, let's put it out."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast