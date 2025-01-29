How injury absence provided Podziemski important perspective

Brandin Podziemski benefited physically and mentally from his extended absence midway through the 2024-25 NBA season.

The second-year Warriors guard recently missed 12 games due to an abdominal strain before returning to the court for Golden State's win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 23, and in three games since his return, has played the best he has all season after struggling mightily to begin the campaign.

Over his last 12 games, nine before the injury absence, Podziemski is averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 48.9-percent shooting from the field and an eye-popping 46 percent from 3-point range in 23.5 minutes per night.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After scoring 20 points with seven rebounds and six assists in Golden State's 114-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at Chase Center, the 21-year-old joined "Warriors Postgame Live" and was asked what his biggest takeaway was while watching his team from the bench throughout his 12-game injury absence.

"I think sitting on the bench for 48 minutes for 12 or 13 games, whatever it was, it puts things into perspective for you and you realize how much joy you have and love for the game and how much it hurts when you don't get to be out there," Podziemski told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli. "And so for me, understanding that, and also, when you're watching, everything looks a little bit different from the sidelines than when you're actually out there playing.

"And so, I tried to absorb as much as I could while watching these past games and try to implement it when I'm back here, and I'm feeling good. I knew, even through early season struggles, that it would eventually flip for me because I work too hard and put too much into it."

Podziemski played 32 minutes off the bench for the Warriors on Tuesday and finished the game with a plus-19 in plus/minus rating as Golden State was without stars Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

It remains to be seen exactly what Podziemski's role will be moving forward when the Warriors are at full strength, but it's clear he benefited from the extended time off and is playing his best ball when Golden State needs it most.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast