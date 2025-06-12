Warriors guard Podziemski underwent second surgery of offseason

It's been an eventful offseason for second-year Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski.

Golden State announced Wednesday that Podziemski had another surgery on Tuesday, this time to repair a core muscle injury, two weeks after the 22-year-old underwent surgery on his left shooting wrist on May 27.

As the Warriors mentioned in their statement, the surgery was successful and Podziemski is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp in the fall.

Podziemski dealt with abdominal, back and facial injuries throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, and after his pair of offseason surgeries, appears to be addressing any lingering ailments in order to be fully healthy for his third season with the Warriors.

In his second year with Golden State, Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 44.5-percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range in 64 games (33 starts).

