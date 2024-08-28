Podziemski reveals candid exchange with Dunleavy amid trade rumors

It only took one season for Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski to be lumped into the business side of the NBA.

After an All-Rookie campaign in his first NBA season, which included 28 starts, Podziemski was tied to several trade discussions this offseason as Golden State stuck its nose around the league searching for a big-name star to accompany Steph Curry.

But once opposing teams mentioned Podziemski's name in a potential package, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy and Co. quickly shut that down.

Podziemski spoke to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and revealed what those discussions were like with Dunleavy and Warriors owner Joe Lacob after hearing his name float around the NBA trade rumor mill.

"A lot of these other teams are calling about you," Podziemski told Slater while recalling what Dunleavy told him. "They want you, but you’re not going anywhere. You’re ours."

The two shared the brief exchange while Dunleavy was between personnel meetings at the Warriors' practice facility. When the Warriors exec took a break, he spotted Podziemski and updated him on where things stood.

The Warriors' efforts to acquire their top two offseason targets -- Paul George and Lauri Markkanen -- fell short this summer. But that doesn't mean they didn't try.

Golden State was offered "several medium- to high-value draft pick offers" for Podziemski in June, Slater reported, citing team sources, but it declined to engage further.

Weeks later, Podziemski's trade value became a trending topic during Golden State's pursuit of Markkanen, after the Utah Jazz only would listen if Podziemski were included in a potential return package, Slater added.

That was around the same time Podziemski ran into Lacob at a Las Vegas Aces game during NBA Summer League. Podziemski told Slater that Lacob let him know he had dinner with Jazz owner Ryan Smith the night before and made it clear that Podziemski was off limits.

"He told me, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about. You’re a priority here,' " Podziemski told Slater. “I appreciate that, being a rookie and going into my second year, hearing that from such a prestigious organization. It feels good. I’m wanted somewhere. So, I appreciate them.

"They could keep me in the dark until a trade is done. But Mike and Joe were transparent from the draft to the Paul George situation to the Markkanen situation."

The Warriors have made it clear that it would take an overwhelming offer to trade their young stars, including Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and/or Trayce Jackson-Davis.

And if it ever does come to that point, it appears the young players would be well-informed along the way.