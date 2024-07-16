Report: Podz is Jazz's focus in Markkanen trade talks with Warriors

The Utah Jazz and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge have set their sights on Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski in any potential trade for All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday night on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

"I don't think [the Jazz] want to move Lauri Markkanen," Charania told hosts Rob Perez, Amin Elhassan and during while at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. "But if the Golden State Warriors put in a Brandin Podziemski and from what I'm told, three first-round picks, three or four unprotected pick swaps, three or four second-round picks..."

At that point, one of the hosts mentioned breakout wing Jonathan Kuminga as a potential name in trade talks.

"Kuminga is a name but I think, for everything I'm told, the Jazz are more focused on Brandin Podziemski and his inclusion in the deal," Charania said. "All the picks being in the deal. And I think from the Warriors perspective, it's Podziemski, but then there's not all the picks and if it's all the picks, then there's not going to be a Podziemski."

Charania's latest reporting comes about 12 hours after he reported, citing league sources, that the Jazz's asking price for Markkanen -- Podziemski, Kuminga, guard Moses Moody and draft capital -- was a "non-starter" for the Warriors.

The Warriors reportedly have been pursuing Markkanen, the NBA's 2022-23 Most Improve Player, since July 1, but it appears they are at a standstill with the Jazz.

"And so this could be a back and forth, but both sides are kind of entrenched right now at where they're at, saying nothing is going to change," Charania said. "So only time will tell. But I think the Jazz are very comfortable with extending Lauri Markkanen."

Markkanen, 27, becomes extension eligible on Aug. 6.

The Warriors are big believers in the potential of Podziemski and Kuminga, making it understandable that they would hold firm on not including them in a potential Markkanen trade.

