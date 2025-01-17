Podz takes big step in injury recovery, but out for Warriors-Wizards

SAN FRANCISCO – Brandin Podziemski will miss his 10th consecutive game Saturday when the Warriors play the Washington Wizards at Chase Center, but Friday was a positive day for the young guard looking to return from an abdominal injury.

"Brandin will not play tomorrow,” Steve Kerr said Friday following Warriors practice. “He scrimmaged today for the first time. We didn't go very long, but it was important for him to get that first run in.”

Saturday will mark three weeks since Podziemski last played in a game. He sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 109-105 win against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 28 and hasn’t played since.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

At the time of his injury, the Warriors didn’t expect Podziemski to miss a large amount of time. He was deemed day-to-day, not week-to-week.

“It’s not bad,” Kerr said on Dec. 30. “The MRI was clear. He’s day-to-day, which is great. You always worry about the abdominal strains. Those can keep guys out for a while. This one doesn’t seem to be too bad.”

The Warriors even originally penciled in Jan. 5 against the Kings as a return date for Podziemski. However, he clearly wasn’t ready and hadn’t even scrimmaged at that point. The Warriors wound up losing by 30 points to a Kings team without De’Aaron Fox, and Podziemski continued to miss games.

His return now feels on the horizon.

“He needs more time before he's ready to play in a game,” Kerr continued Friday.

Podziemski started the season slow, especially shooting the ball. After being named First Team All-Rookie last season when he averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field with a 38.5 3-point percentage, Podziemski in 30 games (eight starts) this season has averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 40.4 percent shooting and 29.5 percent from three.

But in Podziemski’s previous four games before his injury, he was a plus-23 overall and averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game, with a 48.1 field goal percentage and went 7 of 12 (58.3 percent) from 3-point range.

Gary Payton II said Podziemski looked like his normal self in his first scrimmage, and the Warriors of course are excited to get him back soon. Following Saturday’s game against the Wizards, the Warriors have a four-game week against the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, a stretch Podziemski can be expected to make his return.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast