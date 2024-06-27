Warriors' Podziemski jokes about suiting up for Giants amid injuries

During his rookie NBA season with the Warriors, Brandin Podziemski showed he can be a solid contributor at basketball's highest level.

But as he revealed Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" show, Podziemski might have more to contribute to Bay Area sports teams. That showcase began last August, when he threw out the first pitch at a Giants game.

Warriors first-round pick Brandin Podziemski throws out the first pitch pic.twitter.com/yVjw8R2a0O — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) August 3, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Maybe a little high, but he clearly has got some stuff.

"It was a dream come true for my dad, for sure," Podziemski told hosts Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. "He wanted me to be a baseball player, he still does. So for him to be there and see that was really cool."

How bad did Podziemski's dad want him to be a baseball player? Well, John Podziemski said last year in an interview with CBS Sports that he "wanted [Brandin] to fail so badly at basketball ... so that he would be done and say, 'I'm coming back to baseball.'"

Obviously, basketball worked out pretty well for Podziemski, but that doesn't mean he's giving up on baseball.

"I always tell people, if I could play and the Giants offered me a contract, I definitely would play," Podziemski continued Wednesday. "Baseball is still a love of mine, still a passion. I'm still good at it, fortunately. It's something I've never really had to work at; it's just a natural gift I had."

Despite that clear interest on Podziemski's end, he added the Giants haven't called (yet), though maybe their ongoing rotation issues could change that.

"If the day comes, you might see me in a Giants uniform," he concluded.

After researching Podziemski's baseball career, it's unsurprising that his dad wanted him to prioritize baseball as a kid. As a 14-year-old lefty on the mound, Podziemski already had a fastball in the 70s and a solid curveball to match.

Moreover, as a sophomore on the St. John's Northwestern Military Academy varsity team, Podziemski hit .469 in 39 plate appearances. He did struggle a bit on the mound, sporting a 4.32 ERA in 22.2 innings, though he struck out 40 batters.

In conclusion, Podziemski might not be an immediate option for the Giants' roster, but who knows? Maybe the Bay Area has found its own Danny Ainge.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast