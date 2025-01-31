Bonta Hill Q&A: Why host is joining NBC Sports Bay Area in full-time role

Change is hard, but sometimes it is necessary.

The opportunity presented itself to Bonta Hill, as NBC Sports Bay Area announced Friday that the sports media veteran has been named a full-time multiplatform host.

Hill will continue his work as host of "Warriors Pregame Live" and "Warriors Postgame Live," while contributing to 49ers and Giants gameday coverage.

Additionally, Hill will co-host the multiplatform podcast "Dubs Talk" with Warriors insider Monte Poole.

A San Francisco native, Hill joined NBC Sports Bay Area as a contributor in 2020.

Hill spent the last eight years at 95.7 The Game, serving most recently as the co-host of "The Morning Roast with Bonta and Shasky."

Hill recently spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area about his new role:

Question: What was your motivation behind this decision?

Hill: "My motivation basically is career growth, right? NBC gives me a great opportunity to progress in my career, to get better, being comfortable being uncomfortable with this new venture, it intrigues me and it motivates me to do the best that I can.

"Obviously, 95.7 The Game has been a great place for me for the last eight years, but the opportunity to grow and move forward with my career and also help my family life a little bit better, I think that was a big, big part of the motivation in making this move."

Question: What are you most looking forward to in your new role?

"What I'm looking forward to is continuing to grow what we already have going on with the Warriors Pre and Postgame show and hopefully I can bring that that energy across all platforms when it comes to digital, the Giants, the Niners, and in a new workplace where it's going to challenge me to be better. It's going to challenge me to be out in the field more, to be out at practice more, to conduct better interviews.

"And so being there with that environment, with that culture where, I've had a lot of fun working here over the last five years, to continue that and know that I'm going to be there full time, without any challenges of maybe having another job or other things getting in the way … I can't wait to get started because it's been such a great place for me the last 5 years.

"So all those things, plus being in one setting at one time, definitely definitely brings joy to my heart."

Question: NBC Sports Bay Area viewers know you for your Warriors coverage, but you know the 49ers and the Giants well. What are you expecting to add to the 49ers and Giants coverage over the coming years?

"Just to build off of what you guys already have started, have already built with the Giants and the 49ers. There's been a great standard set in the Bay Area with some of the broadcasters that come before me, obviously Laura Britt and Carlos Ramirez have done a good job with the Giants over the last couple of years, but also guys like Greg Papa and Jim Kozimor, who set the bar high for Giants Pre and Postgame coverages, and I know the thirst for Giants baseball this market has. It's a hotbed. When the Giants are rolling the town's buzzing. There's no doubt about that.

"So bringing that energy and a fresh voice to whatever I can to the Giants' coverage and showing people that, 'Hey, I can talk baseball too,' which a lot of people maybe don't think that I could or that I don't have a lot of interest in, you know, I was hired at 95.7 The Game due to my baseball talk. So adding that to the broadcast, as well as the 49ers, knowing my knowledge with the Niners. I've grown up in the city. I've covered the Niners in-depth for the last eight years. So adding my expertise and my knowledge when it comes to all things 49ers, I think it's just going to improve the product even more here at NBC Sports Bay Area when it comes to the Niners and the Giants' coverage."