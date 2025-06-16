Portis puzzled by free agency rumors linking him to Warriors

Ahead of a pivotal NBA free agency decision, Milwaukee Bucks veteran forward Bobby Portis needs some clarity.

The 30-year-old, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, isn’t seeking guidance on which team to sign with in the coming weeks.

Portis wants to know where the free agency rumors linking him to the Warriors are coming from.

“My first thought when it comes to these reports is, 'How do these people know so much?’ ” Portis asked host Michelle Beadle and former NBA players Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" on Monday.

Bobby Portis on free agency and rumors he's signing with the Warriors:



"My first thought when it comes to these reports is, 'How do these people know so much?'" 😅@BPortistime | @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/2q9Qc68OyF — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 16, 2025

Portis declined his $3.8 million player option, reportedly making Golden State one of his potential landing spots this summer.

Considering that the Warriors are a team that many believe needs to add size and that the forward played for coach Steve Kerr with Team USA in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, the idea of adding a player like Portis makes sense.

But who is stirring up the rumors? Portis wants to know that.

“Like, how do people know these things?” Portis added. “Who is telling all of this? Who is behind the scenes? Who is calling and checking in? It’s way beyond me.

“I don’t know if there’s someone on each team that calls and tells people things. I don’t know. Shams [Charania] and all these guys that kind of report these things that are happening …

“I don’t know if I would want that job. I wouldn’t want to stay up all night by my phone and check in with guys at three in the morning. That’s a tough one to have."

Despite missing a portion of the 2024-25 season due to a suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 46.6-percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent from 3-point range in 49 games (seven starts).

Surely, whether Portis figures out who is behind the rumors or not, he will soon get clarity on his next destination.

