Myers shares hilarious fan encounter about signing big man

Warriors fans were devastated to learn that longtime general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers will leave the team when his contract expires at the end of June.

The love and joy that Myers brought Dub Nation -- and vice versa -- over the last 12 years is something Myers said he’ll never forget. But at times, it wasn’t always so pleasant for Myers when coming across passionate fans in public.

“The people that I see on the streets, the people I see in the airports, very kind fan base,” Myers said while speaking to Bay Area reporters Tuesday. “We haven't gotten everything right. I did get yelled at a few times about we didn't sign a big man at the buyout.

“It's not as easy as everyone thinks. We do like big guys, contrary to popular belief. [Warriors owner] Joe [Lacob], especially, likes size and he will tell you himself.”

Over recent years, the Warriors have been known for their small-ball lineup. Sometimes it worked -- and other times it didn’t.

In their 2021-22 NBA playoff run, critics predicted that Golden State being outsized by opposing teams would send them packing in a heartbeat. To the surprise of many, though, the Warriors' "small" lineup was crowned with a big prize after winning the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

And heading into the 2022-23 season, the Warriors had Kevon Looney and former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman returning from injury. But when the Warriors realized Wiseman wasn't the proper fit for the team, they traded him to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team trade that allowed Golden State to reacquire Gary Payton II -- not another big.

While GP2 is a fan favorite among Dub Nation and his return to the Bay felt like the right move, fans' biggest concern remained. Looney needed a backup, and he never got one before the reigning NBA champs' season ended.

"We, myself, Joe, us, all of us, we're just trying to put together the best team we can every year, and we got it right last year," Myers said. "I guess if you don't win, you don't get it right, so then you go back to the drawing board and see what you did right, what we did wrong.

"Our effort, the effort of this organization is first class. The desire to win is pure. But the beauty of -- and what makes this job so fun is you get to try again. You lose in the second round, and you say, well, that wasn't good enough, so what are we going to do? I don't know that we put a timeline on -- when we talk, when we have talked, it's not about let's focus on the second timeline here, or this is a first timeline thing. It's trying to win championships.

"An owner doesn't spend $360 million if he's worried about the next thing. An owner spends that if he wants to win a championship. Trust me, that's all Joe wants to do."

While that fan encounter revealed a small glimpse of Myers' life as a Warriors executive, Dub Nation is forever grateful to Myers.

Together, Myers and the Warriors made nine playoff appearances, six NBA Finals appearances -- five consecutive -- and won four titles. And growing up a Warriors fan, the job was a dream to Myers.

"To feel like I had helped give this fan base and this community, did my part, not perfectly, but as best I could to get some more of those things and Joe said it when he bought the team, that we're going to have more of those," Myers added. "I remember looking at thinking, 'How are you going to do that?' And boy, did he do it.

"It's crazy to see those four new ones up there and where the organization's come. I'm so thankful."

