Blazers coach shares why he didn't call timeout in key moment of Warriors' win

The Warriors' 118-114 win over Portland on Sunday night at Moda Center included a bizarre decision by Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Golden State led 115-114 with six seconds remaining in the game and Steph Curry at the free-throw line. In a surprising turn of events, the near-automatic Curry missed his second free throw, with Portland big man Deandre Ayton grabbing the rebound.

Billups forewent the opportunity to call a timeout and draw up a play, instead opting to allow Shaedon Sharpe to attack upcourt on a fast break that resulted in an offensive foul called on Sharpe after Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski drew a charge.

After the game, Billups detailed his reasoning for bypassing a timeout, explaining how quickly the play began to develop as Sharpe pushed the ball upcourt following Ayton’s rebound (H/T ClutchPoints).

"Steph [Curry] gets to the free throw line, obviously you're thinking he's not going to miss any free throws, but basketball happens," Billups told reporters after the game. "So, I quick subbed [Deandre Ayton] into the game, for the rebound…rebounding purposes. And naturally, I had already drew my play up, you know, rebound and call timeout.

"We got it out quick and once he passed it, we started attacking. Didn't really want to call timeout at that point you got him attacking you just got to take it out there. Couldn't really advance it at the point, the play started going.

"I just kind of wanted to let it play out. If Shae [Sharpe] would've quit attacking, you know, broke the plane and stopped attacking, then I probably would've called a quick one. But when he was on the move attacking, it was 'Young fella figure it out' and I was comfortable with it."

Podziemski's charge effectively sealed the win for Golden State.

"That's just like making a game-winner"



The Warriors' clutch-time heroics secured the second consecutive win for Golden State. They look to continue their winning streak on a three-game homestand at Chase Center, beginning with a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

