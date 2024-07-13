Davis upset Klay's Warriors exit derails ‘storybook ending'

As the Klay Thompson era comes to an end for Golden State, ex-Warrior Baron Davis has conflicted feelings about how the situation played out.

Speaking to Draymond Green on “The Draymond Green Show,” Davis expressed his disappointment that Thompson agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

“I hate to see it,” Davis said. “Because y’all were babies and it's similar to how we feel about Kobe here in LA because you watch people go from young men to men to superstars to legends. So I wish Klay the best because I’m a Klay fan.

“I’m a player fan first so whatever the player wants to do, I support it. But as a Warriors fan and what he meant to the Warriors I just hope they do the documentary, do the welcome back, just honor the man the way he’s supposed to. But shit man the dynasty is over…this is not the storybook ending that is supposed to happen.”

Thompson, Green and Steph Curry became the face of the Warriors franchise that won four NBA titles and made it to six NBA Finals over the past 10 seasons. After negotiations with Thompson stalled, he requested to be moved to another team, eventually landing with the Mavericks.

Now, the new-look Warriors will try to contend in a fierce Western Conference and maximize the remaining years that Curry and Green have left in their NBA careers. Emotions will undoubtedly run high when Thompson and the Mavericks come to Chase Center next season for the first time.

