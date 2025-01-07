Why Warriors' Adebayo assignment is matchup to watch vs. Heat

In the throes of Jimmy Butler withdrawal, the Miami Heat slide into Chase Center on Tuesday trying to avoid their first four-game losing streak since last January.

And they’re facing the Warriors one night after a double-overtime loss to the Kings on Monday in Sacramento.

With Butler out, Miami is looking to guard Tyler Herro to pick up the slack. But he played 49 minutes on Monday and is listed as questionable with a left knee contusion. His absence would deprive fans of a spicy duel against Stephen Curry, forcing the Heat to look elsewhere for leadership and production.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Elsewhere, in this instance, means center Bam Adebayo. The three-time All-Star, perhaps the most versatile big man in the NBA, can expect to see a rotating squad of defenders, from Trayce Jackson-Davis to Draymond Green to Kevon Looney and perhaps Kyle Anderson.

Adebayo’s 16.1 points per game ranks third on the Heat, behind Herro (23.9) and Butler (17.6). He’s shooting 45 percent from the field (27 percent from distance) and averaging 9.9 rebounds. He’ll be looking to bounce back after a 6-of-19 shooting night in Sacramento.

Jackson-Davis will have the same goal. He had played well since returning to Golden State’s starting lineup on Dec. 21, averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds, but endured his first scoreless game of the season Sunday as the Warriors were obliterated at home by the Kings. After eight consecutive games with a block or a steal – or both – TJD got neither. He managed only two rebounds in 18 minutes.

It’s conceivable, but unlikely, that Warriors coach Steve Kerr will adjust his starting lineup. He could with Green, who has considerable experience against Adebayo, at center. Or even Looney, who also has seen plenty of the Miami star.

The best bet is that Kerr stays with TJD, whose vertical spacing on offense and rim protection on defense are practically essential for the Warriors to right themselves after six sub-mediocre weeks.

On paper, this game tilts toward the Warriors. They’ve had two days to live with hearing their home crowd contend with “Light the beam” chants while they were being slapped silly by the Kings. And the Heat is playing their fourth game in six days, losing the first three by an average of 18 points.

Regardless of whether Herro plays, Miami’s best chance would seem to be an epic performance from Adebayo.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast