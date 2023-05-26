Arenas: Why Dubs should package Poole, Wiggins in trade

It remains to be seen how the Warriors will bolster their roster this offseason ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, but it's clear that the organization is gearing up for a busy summer.

On the latest episode of fubo Sports' “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," the former Warriors point guard discussed what Golden State's top priority should be this offseason.

“You have to start looking at adding someone that can complete [Steph Curry] as a player and make it easier for him," Arenas said. "We wouldn’t be talking about this if [Kevin Durant] was still here.”

Finding help for Curry, especially with the caliber of player Arenas is alluding to, is much easier said than done, especially for a Warriors team that is projected to be $49 million over the $162 million luxury tax threshold next season.

Golden State likely will not be able to add any starting-caliber players through free agency, which means any sizeable move will have to come via trade. What do the Warriors have to offer and who can they acquire? Arenas has ideas.

“I would see if I could try to get Jordan Pool [traded] and see if we can find someone who is more stable," Arenas explained. "Because his game is erratic. It’s AAU style. It's a herk and jerk style, highlight reel type of game where I want to shake you, I need to bake you on every single play. And when you’re talking about being great or being consistent, you have to understand how to get easy buckets…With Jordan right now, it’s 90% of his game. So [if I’m the Warriors] I’m going to try to move him and maybe if I can move him I can get Jaylen Brown?"

“If I’m them, I’m going to try to package Poole and [Andrew] Wiggins and see what I can get out of it [and] if I can get a strong third option. Or if I can save money by getting rid of Poole and Wiggins for Jaylen Brown and let Draymond [Green] walk and sign Ben Simmons…there are so many options that can happen. It all depends on the mindset and what everyone is thinking."

Would a Warriors starting five of Curry, Klay Thompson, Brown, Simmons and Kevon Looney and a bench without Poole be an upgrade over the current roster? If so, would it be enough to make the Warriors championship contenders again?

Those moves certainly would bring a drastic change to the roster, which some are starting to believe might be necessary next season.