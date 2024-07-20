Watch Ant beat Steph in playful Team USA half-court contest

Watch out, Steph Curry.

While none can compare to the Warriors sharpshooter from deep, Curry's Team USA teammate and two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards gave him a run for his money as they exchanged half-court shots Friday.

For those keeping count at home, that's two for Edwards and one for Curry.

On a team stacked with future Hall of Famers, Edwards' confidence knows no bounds -- and he has the talent to back it up. The Minnesota Timberwolves star views himself as the team's best option and made it known earlier this month.

“I’m still the number one option," Edwards told reporters July 7 of how he fits in on the star-studded roster. "Y’all might look at it differently. … They’ve got to fit in around me. That’s how I feel.”

Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point leader, went off for a game-high 24 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep in Team USA's exhibition win over Nikola Jokić and Serbia on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Edwards, meanwhile, was close behind Curry with 16 points and a pair of threes against Serbia after shooting 5 of 11 from deep in an exhibition win over Australia.

At age 36, Curry is closer to the end of his historic NBA career than he is to the start. And Edwards, 22, represents the next generation of the league's superstars. But together, the two guards will look to bring home Olympic gold -- with plenty of friendly competition along the way.

