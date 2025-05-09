Edwards returns after injury scare in Warriors-Timberwolves Game 2

Trending
The Minnesota Timberwolves-Warriors series took another wild turn late in the second quarter of Game 2.

And for a moment, it appeared as if the Timberwolves were going to experience a major blow. 

With less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal on Thursday at Target Center, star Anthony Edwards went to the locker room after apparently suffering a left ankle injury. The 23-year-old was pictured in pain, holding his ankle before leaving the court.  

During the halftime break, Edwards, whose return was listed as questionable, ran drills in preparation to return to action.

Prior to the injury, Edwards was struggling from the floor, having made just 2 of 7 field-goal attempts for 7 points.

The Warriors, who are without star guard Steph Curry due to a Grade 1 strain, are looking to take a surprising 2-0 lead on the Timberwolves. 

With Edwards back on the floor, the odds certainly don’t favor Golden State, however.

