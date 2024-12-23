NBA fines Edwards $75K for criticizing refs after loss to Warriors

Anthony Edwards' fiery comments about the officiating in Saturday's game between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves cost him a pretty penny.

The NBA fined Minnesota's star guard $75,000 for his public criticism of the officiating and his use of "inappropriate and profane language," NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars announced on Monday.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/nrL9JM8yXF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 23, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

What exactly did Edwards say that earned him the hefty fine?

"They're f-----g terrible. All of them," Edwards said of officials Sean Wright and Sean Corbin. "Besides the woman. But the other two dudes, terrible. Excuses the reason they call a foul, a reason they don't call a foul. They don't want to talk back to my coach, they don't want to talk back to me. I said one thing to the ref, and he gave me a tech. Motherf----r told one of my teammates if I had said 'y'all calling a bad foul' he would have given me a tech.

"They're just sensitive and they're terrible. They never give us the [benefit of the doubt], they penalize me and [Julius Randle] for being stronger every night, don't get no calls. That's how I feel about the officials. Every game that we play."

Yeah, that will do the trick.

This is Edwards' second infraction for criticizing officials, after the 23-year-old was fined $40,000 for criticizing officiating in January of last season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast