Without Draymond, Warriors face big problem vs. AD-led Lakers

We’re exactly one month removed from LeBron James coming into Chase Center, offsetting a spectacular performance by Stephen Curry and leading the Lakers to a rousing Christmas Day victory over the Warriors.

James was capably supported by Austin Reaves, who scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning layup with 1.7 seconds remaining.

But another Laker, one the Warriors barely have seen in recent games, could pose the biggest threat when the teams meet Saturday afternoon at Chase (5:30 tipoff).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Nine-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, who played a total of 19 minutes in the last three Warriors-Lakers battles, is listed as probable (right calf soreness) but expected to play and might be the most significant challenge for Golden State.

With James downgraded from probable to questionable (left foot injury management) on the late morning injury report, Davis looms large as the focus of Golden State’s defense. Only two of Golden State’s available big men – veterans Kevon Looney and Kyle Anderson – have notable experience facing Davis.

The other two, Trayce Jackson-Davis and rookie Quinten Post, know Davis mostly from watching him destroy opponents on TV. Jackson-Davis played roughly 40 minutes against AD as a rookie last season, and this will be Post’s introduction.

Assuming Warriors coach Steve Kerr stays true to his principles, he will give Davis a variety of defensive looks to such degree that all four could get opportunities against one of the most talented big men in the league.

Looney and Anderson will rely mostly on physicality, doing all they can to make Davis uncomfortable. It’s the same approach as Draymond Green, who is sidelined with a calf strain. Jackson-Davis will do some of the same but is better equipped to race up and down the floor, testing AD’s tender calf.

The possibility of Post getting minutes against Davis is particularly intriguing. The 7-footer has solid defensive fundamentals, but that wouldn’t prevent Davis from trying to exploit someone with only 61 minutes of NBA experience. On the other end, Post offers the dimension of spacing the floor, perhaps influencing AD out of the paint.

Davis leads the Lakers in scoring, averaging 25.6 points on 52.3 percent shooting from the field, including 31.5 percent from distance. He is sixth in the league in rebounding (11.8 per game) and third in blocks (2.2).

If James is cleared – and there is no doubt he wants to play – he’s an altogether different headache for the Warriors. If not, Davis alone provides plenty of reason for concern.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast