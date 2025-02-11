Why Wiggins sees similarities between Warriors, Heat star tandems

Former Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins, who was traded to the Heat in the blockbuster deal that brought big-name wing Jimmy Butler to the Bay, believes there are similarities between Golden State’s and Miami’s star duos.

During his introductory Heat press conference Sunday, Wiggins explained what he has noticed thus far while sitting beside fellow traded Warrior Kyle Anderson and former Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell.

“Being able to play with any style on the court … Golden State had a unique style, especially playing with Steph [Curry] and Draymond [Green]. There [are] similarities with Tyler [Herro] and Bam [Adebayo],” Wiggins told reporters (h/t ClutchPoints' Zachary Weinberger).

“So, I’m looking forward to being out there and, you know, being one of the older guys and just getting it started with them.”

If synonymizing the two duos helps Wiggins settle into his new digs, then sure – because Herro and Adebayo essentially are the Heat's hopeful younger version of Curry and Green.

Herro, who will play in his first NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16 at Chase Center, has emerged as one of the league’s top offensive facilitators and is averaging career bests across the board with 23.7 points, 5.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game. His play is reminiscent of 2013-2014 Curry, back when the up-and-coming Warriors guard earned his first All-Star nod.

Meanwhile, Adebayo is the Green of Wiggin’s comparison, and at his peak serves as a 1-through-5 defender who can help his co-star facilitate – via screens, court vision and scoring – with the best. Adebayo has averaged 18.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists since breaking out in 2019-2020 and has made three All-Star games and five NBA All-Defensive teams over eight seasons, all with the Heat.

The difference between the duos, though, is that Curry and Green don’t need their stats dug up or any sort of introduction. Instead, the Warriors legends, who have won four NBA championships together -- including one with Wiggins -- already had three rings after six years as a duo, whereas Herro and Adebayo still have none.

It seems Wiggins might just be reminiscing about his gold-blooded days since there remains much separating Herro and Adebayo from touching Curry and Green.

