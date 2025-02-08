Wiggins issues heartfelt goodbye to Warriors in IG post

Andrew Wiggins' time with the Warriors is over, but the NBA All-Star wing made sure to issue a heartfelt goodbye to Golden State before beginning a new chapter with the Miami Heat.

"Thank you for unforgettable years. It has been an absolute honor to wear this jersey, represent this organization, and compete alongside such an incredible group of teammates and coaches," Wiggins said in an Instagram post. "From the moment I arrived, I felt embraced by the Bay Area and the entire Warriors family, and that support has meant the world to me. Winning a championship in 2022, and growing both on and off the court in this environment is something I will always cherish.

"To my teammates, the coaching staff, the front office, and the incredible fans who have been with me every step of the way thank you from the bottom of my heart. The Bay will always be home.

"With that being said… Miami, I’m ready!"

Wiggins was the main piece Golden State shipped out to acquire Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster deal one day before the NBA trade deadline.

The move ended Wiggin's tenure in the Bay nearly five years to the day after Golden State acquired the 29-year-old in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in February 2020.

Wiggins appeared in 342 games for the Warriors, averaging over 16 points per game in both the regular season and playoffs during his stint with Golden State.

Wiggins proved to be an invaluable piece for the Warriors during his time with the franchise, playing a pivotal role in Golden State's 2022 NBA championship run while earning an All-Star nod in the same campaign.

Lauded for his two-way ability and exceptional defense during the Warriors' 2022 title run, Wiggins impact extended well beyond the court, as he was adored by teammates and fans alike.

While Wiggins no longer will don the blue and gold, you can be certain he always will hold a place in the hearts of Warriors fans.

