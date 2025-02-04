Wiggs passes Warriors legend Mully on franchise 3-point list

Andrew Wiggins made Warriors history against the Orlando Magic on Monday at Chase Center.

The veteran forward made his 591st 3-point shot for Golden State, passing Warriors legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Chris Mullin (590) for the seventh-most made triples in franchise history.

It was Wiggins’ 94th trey of the 2024-25 NBA season.

It took Wiggins 307 games with Golden State to reach seventh; it took Mullin 807 games to now be eighth. However, the two wings played in completely different eras.

Superstar Steph Curry leads the Warriors organization in all-time triples and is followed by, in order, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jason Richardson, Tim Hardaway and Jordan Poole. Wiggins must reach 597 triples to surpass Poole (596) for sixth all-time and 603 to pass Hardaway (602) for fifth -- both spots are within reach.

Time truly has flown by since “Maple Jordan” was traded to the Bay from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 7, 2020, in exchange for guard D'Angelo Russell, center Omari Spellman and wing Jacob Evans.

Over his six Warriors seasons, Wiggins has averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Impressively, he has made over 38 percent of triples compared to 33.2 percent with the Timberwolves; the Curry effect, perhaps.

Wiggins, 29, still has plenty of time to move up Golden State’s franchise ranks, but that idea can be flipped on its head depending on the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, where he possibly could be moved for a highly desired second marquee scorer to play alongside Curry.

Wiggins currently is under contract with the Warriors through the 2026-27 campaign.

