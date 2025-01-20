Wiggins' production paramount to Warriors securing win vs. Celtics

Coming off his most impressive performance of the season two nights ago, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins might need another star turn to give his team a chance at victory Monday afternoon.

The defending champion Boston Celtics (29-13) are coming to Chase Center, and they’re trying to overcome their recent inconsistency by beating a Golden State (21-20) team that could be without Stephen Curry.

Tipoff for the nationally televised game (TNT) is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Wiggins produced a season-high 31 points, added 11 rebounds and four assists in leading the Warriors to a 121-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday at Chase. He also blocked two shots and got one steal. To put a finer point on his game, Wiggins anchored Golden State’s second-half comeback with 19 points, seven rebounds and both blocks – all in 17 minutes.

Wiggins will be the first line of defense against Celtics star Jayson Tatum, the closest thing to a barometer of their success. Boston is 5-4 since the calendar flipped to the new year, with Tatum shooting a combined 57 of 120 (47.5 percent) in the victories and 24 of 66 (36.4 percent) in the losses.

Tatum ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.7 points per game, but his 32-point effort against Golden State on Nov. 6 in Boston was not enough to prevent the Warriors from walking out of TD Garden with a 118-112 victory behind 27 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals from Curry.

Curry is, however, listed as questionable after spraining his left ankle late in the win over the Wizards. He also has been coping with lingering soreness in his right thumb, which was aggravated earlier in that game.

Also missing from Golden State’s rotation is starting power forward Draymond Green (left calf strain) and key reserve forward Jonathan Kuminga (left ankle sprain), as well as reserve forward Kyle Anderson (left gluteal bursitis) and reserve guard Brandin Podziemski (right abdominal injury recovery).

Starting guard Dennis Schröder put up 20 points – his highest output since his Dec. 19 Warriors debut – against Washington and seems to be finding his rhythm, but Sixth Man Buddy Hield continues to struggle with his shot. Even if Curry is cleared to play, Wiggins’ offense remains important. If Curry can’t play, Wiggins’ production becomes essential.

The Warriors are seeking their first three-game win streak since mid-November. They’re also trying to sweep the Celtics for the first time since their 2014-15 championship season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast