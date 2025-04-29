Why Bogut believes Kuminga is in ‘wrong system' with Warriors

Former Warriors center and NBA champion Andrew Bogut has a theory on why forward Jonathan Kuminga has experienced instability within coach Steve Kerr’s rotation throughout the 2024-25 season.

And it’s a rather simple theory.

“I just think he’s in the wrong system,” Bogut revealed recently on the “House of Strauss” podcast (h/t ClutchPoints).

Bogut, who made three NBA Finals appearances along with star Steph Curry and Co. in 2015, 2016 and 2019, knows very well what type of player it takes to flourish in Kerr’s system.

With that in mind, the retired center doesn’t believe Kuminga’s qualities are compatible with Golden State’s motion offense.

“I don’t think he’s a ball-movement, move-off-the-ball guy that Golden State likes to play in that style,” Bogut explained. “Look, it is a contrast to a lot of teams where you’re basically getting the ball in the paint to get it outside for three-pointers.”

Kuminga, who has also been the recent subject of trade rumors, received three consecutive DNPs (Did Not Play) in Golden State's final regular-season game, its play-in tournament victory over the Memphis Grizzlies and its Western Conference playoffs Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets.

But as Bogut argues, it’s Kuminga’s tendencies to take on defenders one-on-one that inhibit his abilities to mesh well with a team-oriented scheme like Kerr’s.

“You’re basically looking to go misdirection a lot with Steph,” Bogut concluded. “But I just think he’s an iso guy, and I don’t think iso guys work in Golden State.”

With all his experience, it’s worth considering Bogut’s case -- regardless of whether he's right or wrong.

