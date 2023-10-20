Why Iguodala believes Warriors still can win another NBA title

Even after retiring on Friday, longtime Warriors forward and 19-year veteran Andre Iguodala remains highly confident in his former team.

Iguodala appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith and Christine Williamson on Friday to discuss why he believes Golden State can win an NBA championship this season.

“When you have Steph Curry on your team, you always have a chance,” Iguodala said to Smith and Williamson. “You can never count him out. It’s him or LeBron [James]. You can’t count them out until it’s over.”

Iguodala would know best, as the former NBA All-Star won four titles with Curry and the Warriors over eight seasons in the Bay, and competed against James in 26 NBA Finals games throughout his career.

Iguodala also won NBA Finals MVP with the Warriors against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists during the six-game series, en route to a ring.

Besides believing in arguably the best shooter in NBA history in Curry, Iguodala believes the Warriors’ experienced supporting cast will help them bring another championship banner to Chase Center.

“I think [Chris Paul] is going to be an addition to that team,” Iguodala shared with Smith and Williamson. “Steve Kerr spoke to it already in terms of the leadership he has brought to the team. Turnovers have been a problem for the Warriors, historically. CP is one of those guys that can settle them down.

“I’m super excited about [Paul] and what he’s going to be able to bring out of Jonathan Kuminga. Jonathan Kuminga probably had one of the better preseasons in the entire NBA. [Andrew] Wiggins is Wiggins. Klay [Thompson] is going into a contract year. With the Warriors, there’s always been something that’s brewing.”

Wiggins missed much of last season for personal reasons, so the Warriors will benefit from having him back for the full season. Regarding Paul, Thompson and Kuminga, there’s much motivation for, respectively, a first ring, contract extension and a prominent role in the rotation.

Evidently, Iguodala has good reason to be excited about Golden State’s roster construction.

Although he’s no longer a Warrior, Iguodala has high expectations for his former teammates. While his personality, charisma and leadership will be missed in the locker room, his support for Golden State remains unwavering.

Iguodala always will believe in the Warriors as long as Curry is around.

