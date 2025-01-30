‘Mad Dog' dumbfounded by Warriors retiring Iguodala's No. 9 jersey

Radio talking head Chris “Mad Dog” Russo strongly disapproves of the Warriors' decision to retire franchise icon Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey at Chase Center on Feb. 23.

While shouting on ESPN's "First Take" on Monday, Russo explained why he believes Golden State is making a mistake and how Iguodala wasn’t a special part of the Warriors’ dynasty.

“You mean to tell me now, we’re going to sit there and we’re going to retire Iguodala’s number? He averaged [11] points a game in his career,” Russo said. “Really? Yes, he was the MVP of the [2015 NBA Finals] against an awful [Cleveland Cavaliers] team … They should have won that series easily, and if Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love weren’t injured, they probably would have lost again.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“But we’re going to invite Iguodala? Are you kidding me? Have some honor with your inductees to your ring of honors and your hall of fame. Iguodala was a nice player, he was a good reserve, [and] he was an intangible player. … You don’t give these guys ring of honors or hall of fame.”

Russo just doesn’t get it.

For every reason, Iguodala was a pivotal part of Golden State’s dynasty. The four-time NBA champion was a defensive standout, a solid facilitator and earned Sixth Man of the Year consideration in four of his eight Warriors campaigns.

Plus, Iguodala always was a phenomenal teammate, which helped the Warriors remain golden through internal rough patches.

Iguodala wasn’t the greatest player of all time, but he was a favorite among virtually anyone invested in Golden State’s organization. Nevertheless, Russo doubled down on his take.

“I know you want to be nice, and you want to sell tickets, and you want to have sort of a Warriors Fest and a Warriors Day and we all clap; that’s not what a Hall of Fame and retiring numbers is all about,” Russo said. “It’s about honoring the greats of your franchise. Iguodala’s not a Warriors great.”

And for whatever reason, Russo conjured trauma from Golden State’s infamous blown 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals against Cleveland seemingly to make his point even louder, citing LeBron James’ crucial block on Iguodala in the dying minutes of that series’ Game 7.

“And did we forget? Did we forget about the LeBron block on Iguodala on the layup that cost [the Warriors] another championship on a 73-win team? Did we forget that?”

Russo has his stance; Dub Nation members have theirs. What doesn’t change, though, is the fact that the Warriors will be retiring Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast