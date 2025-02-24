Iguodala's selflessness on display in jersey retirement ceremony

SAN FRANCISCO – In typical Andre Iguodala fashion, the four-time NBA champion spent most of his speech during his Warriors jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday thanking and praising the people who helped get him to this point.

The guy who famously and unselfishly agreed to step aside and accept a backup role that set the stage for Golden State’s four title runs once again was content turning the spotlight on others rather than stand in it alone.

During the festive ceremony near midcourt following Golden State's blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, Iguodala repeatedly looked at his phone so he could remember everyone to thank.

It was a lengthy list, too, one that included more than a half-dozen people in the Warriors’ front offices, from owner Joe Lacob and former team general manager Bob Myers to public relations guru Raymond Ridder.

The day might have been for Iggy, but he made it a point to include as many people as he could.

Then, he turned his attention toward the teammates he had during those four championship runs.

“We truly changed the game of basketball,” Iguodala said during the ceremony, drawing another raucous response from the crowd.

When Iguodala spoke with reporters later, he again deflected praise headed his way and said that Sunday’s ceremony was more than just about him.

“This is the beginning of the Steph Curry celebration,” Iguodala said.

Curry spoke during the ceremony and referenced Iguodala’s arrival to the team for the 2013-14 NBA season as being a pivotal moment in the franchise’s history.

“This isn’t just about a jersey going into the rafters,” Curry told the crowd before looking toward the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. “This is about celebrating a player who changed the course of our entire franchise.”

Turning to Iguodala, Curry continued.

“You set a standard of what it meant to be a leader and what it means to make everybody around you better. I felt that the very first time I got to spend time with you back in 2010.

“Your legacy is bigger than banners, bigger than rings.”

A video tribute to Iguodala played on the scoreboard above the court, showing highlights of his career and the four championships he was a part of in Golden State.

The video included speeches from Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who coached Iguodala for two seasons in Miami, Iguodala’s agent Rob Pelinka and the likes of players such as Jordan Poole, Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Iguodala’s wife and daughter also spoke.

On the court there were several of Iguodala’s family and friends. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry was joined by family members of Warrior legends Al Attles, Wilt Chamberlain and Nate Thurmond to honor Iguodala.

The timing of the event worked out perfectly. Klay Thompson, who also was a key cog on those championship teams, was in town with the Mavericks while Myers was here as part of the ESPN broadcast team.

“I walked into this building many times and [have] seen some fantastic things happen here, but I will be honest Andre, I think today is my favorite day,” Myers said. “I walked in here to celebrate you. You were a professional, you were humble, you were a great teammate, you were a winner, you were a leader, you were a competitor.

“You were and you are a four-time champion.”

"There's not a lot of things in life that don't go away. That jersey of yours will be up there forever."



Kerr reflected back to when he approached Iguodala – a full-time starter for eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and one with the Denver Nuggets before signing with the Warriors – about moving to the bench.

“That was not an easy decision,” Kerr said. “You accepted the opportunity to make our team better in a way that I felt.”

In hindsight, it couldn’t have worked out any better.

The Warriors transformed from a perennial also-ran to a dynamic squad that literally changed the game of professional basketball. Iguodala acknowledged that the move from starter to the bench also helped extend his NBA career.

Hanging Iguodala’s banner in the rafters is just the first step in honoring that dynasty. Curry, Draymond Green, Thompson and Durant most assuredly will have their turn in the near future.

“It’s very weird and surreal watching him be the first one of all of us to go out there and celebrate everything we accomplished but it all makes sense,” Curry said. “A really, really cool moment.”

Dressed in a crisp-and clean suit while sporting a pair of black-rimmed glasses, Iguodala repeatedly turned his speech basically into an overall "thank you." To his former coaches and teammates, as well as the fans.

“It’s been a long journey, it’s been a beautiful blessing,” Iguodala said. “None of this would have happened without all of you, the fans. When I say that, I truly realized that you have an appreciation for me.

“Everybody that’s on the floor here, you’ve all made huge impacts on my life so I want to thank you all.”

