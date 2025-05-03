The Warriors didn't give the Chase Center crowd much to cheer about during their 115-107 Game 6 loss Friday night, and Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson liked it that way.

The second-year NBA pro, who was born in Oakland, attended Warriors games as a kid and participated in Steph Curry's basketball camps, didn't mind quieting Dub Nation.

"It meant a lot," Thompson told Space City Home Network's Vanessa Richardson moments after the Rockets forced a winner-take-all Game 7 of the first-round NBA playoff series. "This crowd be annoying. So just silenced them, obviously. Hometown, it feels good. I got my family."

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

#Rockets beat the Warriors 115-107 to force a Game 7 Sunday in Houston



Amen Thompson 14 PTS 🏀7 REB🏀3 STL and talked with @SportsVanessa after the WIN@HoustonRockets I #Liftoff pic.twitter.com/IPyZ5f0h7i — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) May 3, 2025

Thompson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and was a plus-10 in 36 minutes Friday night.

The Rockets did a good job keeping Warriors fans from getting loud throughout the game, and now, Houston gets to go home and host a Game 7 with their fans creating a hostile environment for Curry and Co.

But the best revenge for Curry would be to silence Rockets fans on Sunday at Toyota Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast