The Warriors didn't give the Chase Center crowd much to cheer about during their 115-107 Game 6 loss Friday night, and Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson liked it that way.
The second-year NBA pro, who was born in Oakland, attended Warriors games as a kid and participated in Steph Curry's basketball camps, didn't mind quieting Dub Nation.
"It meant a lot," Thompson told Space City Home Network's Vanessa Richardson moments after the Rockets forced a winner-take-all Game 7 of the first-round NBA playoff series. "This crowd be annoying. So just silenced them, obviously. Hometown, it feels good. I got my family."
Thompson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and was a plus-10 in 36 minutes Friday night.
The Rockets did a good job keeping Warriors fans from getting loud throughout the game, and now, Houston gets to go home and host a Game 7 with their fans creating a hostile environment for Curry and Co.
But the best revenge for Curry would be to silence Rockets fans on Sunday at Toyota Center.
